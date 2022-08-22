Braves activate Ehire Adrianza from injured list, designate Ryan Goins for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Monday’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta has activated infielder Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the Braves designated infielder Ryan Goins for assignment.

Adrianza was originally placed on the injured list on August 12 with out a designation. He was transferred to the 10-day injured list three days later with what was deemed a viral infection. The Braves acquired Adrianza from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline in exchange for minor league outfielder Trey Harris. He has appeared in three games since the trade and is 1-for-5 with two runs scored.

After playing several days without a backup infielder, the Braves added Goins to the roster on August 16. He never got into a game while on the active roster. Goins was hitting .221/.250/.272 in 72 games at Gwinnett at the time of his promotion.