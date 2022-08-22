Braves begin a three-game series in Pittsburgh as Jake Odorizzi looks to get on track

After a successful homestand, the Atlanta Braves will head out on the road Monday where they will begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta went 5-2 and secured series wins against the Mets and the Astros last week. They will enter play Monday four games behind New York in the NL East standings with a 75-48 record. The Pirates enter the series with a 47-74 mark and are in last place in the NL Central. The Braves swept a three-game series against Pittsburgh at Truist Park in June.

Jake Odorizzi will make his fourth start of the season in a Braves uniform and will be looking for better results. Atlanta acquired Odorizzi at the trade deadline from the Astros in exchange for struggling reliever Will Smith in hopes that he could provide some depth for the rotation. The early results have not been good as he has posted a 5.93 ERA and a 7.29 FIP in 13 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and five runs, including three homers, in five innings in his last start against the Mets.

The Pirates will counter with 22-year old right-hander Roansy Contreras who recently returned to the major league roster and moved back into the rotation. Contreras allowed six hits, four walks and four runs over six innings against the Red Sox in his first start since July 7. He faced the Braves back on June 10 and allowed three earned runs and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Rookie infielder Vaughn Grissom had two more hits Sunday and now has a 209 wRC+ over the first 12 games of his major league career. After a quiet July, Ronald Acuña Jr. has also found himself at the plate and is hitting .315/.412/.466 in August. Acuña served as the DH Sunday, but is expected to return to right field for Monday’s opener.

Marcell Ozuna saw his first playing time in a week Sunday playing in place of Eddie Rosario who is dealing with a sore hamstring. Rosario, who missed two months at the start of the seasons after undergoing laser surgery to correct blurred vision, is hitting .230/.267/.393 with four home runs and a 78 wRC+ since returning on July 4.

Reserve infielder Ehire Adrianza will be on the bench for Monday’s opener after he was activated from the injured list Monday morning. Adrianza had been dealing with a viral infection. Ryan Goins was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the active roster.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv (Free Game of the day)

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan