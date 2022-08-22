Braves vs Pirates game thread

A six-game road trip for the Atlanta Braves will begin Monday night with a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jake Odorizzi will make his fourth start in an Atlanta uniform for the Braves while the Pirates will go with young right-hander Roansy Contreras.

After serving as the DH Sunday, Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in right field for Monday’s opener. Travis d’Arnaud will hit fifth and be behind the plate. Eddie Rosario, who has been nursing a sore hamstring, is back in the lineup as the DH and will bat sixth. Robbie Grossman starts in left and will round out the batting order in the ninth spot.

A 6-game road trip starts tonight in Pittsburgh!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/T9sm9HAygg — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 22, 2022

For the Pirates, Bryan Reynolds will be in centerfield and hit third. Michael Chavis gets a start at first base and will hit fifth. Rodolfo Castro starts at third base in place of the injured Ke’Bryan Hayes and will hit sixth.

Monday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.