Battery Power TV: Braves have momentum as different kind of test awaits

Atlanta hits Pittsburgh for three games vs. NL Central’s last-place team

By Cory McCartney
After a daunting seven-game homestand in which they went 5-2, the Atlanta Braves hit the road for a test of a different kind.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are struggling, and the Braves will try to keep their momentum going vs. the National League Central’s last-place team.

This could be Jake Odorizzi’s moment in a Braves uniform, and it figures to be a series Dansby Swanson dominates.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney discuss.

