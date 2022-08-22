Battery Power TV: Braves have momentum as different kind of test awaits

After a daunting seven-game homestand in which they went 5-2, the Atlanta Braves hit the road for a test of a different kind.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are struggling, and the Braves will try to keep their momentum going vs. the National League Central’s last-place team.

This could be Jake Odorizzi’s moment in a Braves uniform, and it figures to be a series Dansby Swanson dominates.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney discuss.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts for every new episode.