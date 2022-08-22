August 22: Braves 2, Pirates 1

Jake Odorizzi turned in a good performance and Michael Harris supplied all of the offense the Atlanta Braves would need in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Odorizzi struck out seven and allowed one run over six innings. Harris’ two-run home run in the fifth inning accounted for all of Atlanta’s runs. Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth to nail down the save.

Monday Notables

Home Runs: Michael Harris (13), Oneil Cruz (10)

WP — Jake Odorizzi (5-5): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 K

LP — Roansy Contreras (3-4): 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (29): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will continue Tuesday night with Max Fried matching up against Pirates right-hander JT Brubaker