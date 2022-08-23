Braves News: Braves staff shines against Pirates, Ehire Adrianza returns, plus more

For the first time this season, the Braves won a game with four or less hits in a 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Yes, they got the biggest hit of the night on a two-run home run off the bat of Michael Harris II. However, the story of the night was the Braves pitching staff.

Jake Odorizzi had by far his best performance as a Brave, while the trio of A.J. Minter, Rasiel Iglesias, and Kenley Jansen allowed one hit, one walk, and zero runs over three innings of work. The Braves have now won 11 of their last 13 games, and they continue to win in different ways. Though the Pirates are far from the best competition the Braves will play, winning these close games where the bullpen must deliver for multiple innings is good preparation for the postseason.

Braves News

Atlanta got some good bench depth back as Ehire Adrianza returned from the injury list. Ryan Goins was designated for assignment to make room.

Mike Soroka’s second rehab start had plenty of positives.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney discuss the Braves upcoming road trip in the latest edition of Battery Power TV.

