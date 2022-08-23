 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Braves staff shines against Pirates, Ehire Adrianza returns, plus more

Michael Harris Jr. delivers the big blow as the Braves win their first game of a road trip against the NL Central.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time this season, the Braves won a game with four or less hits in a 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Yes, they got the biggest hit of the night on a two-run home run off the bat of Michael Harris II. However, the story of the night was the Braves pitching staff.

Jake Odorizzi had by far his best performance as a Brave, while the trio of A.J. Minter, Rasiel Iglesias, and Kenley Jansen allowed one hit, one walk, and zero runs over three innings of work. The Braves have now won 11 of their last 13 games, and they continue to win in different ways. Though the Pirates are far from the best competition the Braves will play, winning these close games where the bullpen must deliver for multiple innings is good preparation for the postseason.

