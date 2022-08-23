After picking up a close 2-1 win last night, the Braves are now trying to pick up yet another series victory with another potential win tonight. Max Fried is getting the ball for the Braves and you usually like his chances against nearly anybody the Braves put him up against. Tonight he’ll be taking on the Pirates and hopefully we’ll be talking about another win in a few hours from now.
Game Thread 8/23/22: Braves at Pirates
Let’s get another winning streak going, shall we?
