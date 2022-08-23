 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread 8/23/22: Braves at Pirates

Let’s get another winning streak going, shall we?

By Demetrius Bell
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

After picking up a close 2-1 win last night, the Braves are now trying to pick up yet another series victory with another potential win tonight. Max Fried is getting the ball for the Braves and you usually like his chances against nearly anybody the Braves put him up against. Tonight he’ll be taking on the Pirates and hopefully we’ll be talking about another win in a few hours from now.

baseballsavant.com

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power