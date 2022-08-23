August 23: Braves 6, Pirates 1

A masterful performance by Max Fried and a five-run fifth helped push the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fried allowed one run and struck out seven over eight innings. Travis d’Arnaud led off the fifth with a home run as part of six straight hits by the Braves. Vaughn Grissom had his first career three-hit game and Austin Riley drove in a pair in the win.

Tuesday Notables

Home Runs: Travis d’Arnaud (13), Michael Chavis (13)

WP — Max Fried (12-4): 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K

LP — JT Brubaker (3-11): 6.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Up Next

The Braves will try to complete a three-game sweep when the series concludes with an afternoon game Wednesday. Kyle Wright will get the start for Atlanta while Pittsburgh will counter with right-hander Mitch Keller