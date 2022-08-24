Kyle Wright, Braves look to finish off sweep of Pirates

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to climb to a season-best, 30 games over .500 Wednesday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta took the opener Monday 2-1 and then got a great pitching performance from Max Fried Tuesday in a 6-1 win. They will be looking to keep that trend going Wednesday with Kyle Wright on the mound.

Wright returned to the rotation over the past weekend after dealing with some arm fatigue. He pitched well allowing two runs while striking out seven against the Astros. Wright has been one of the season’s biggest surprises and one of the team’s most consistent performers allowing three runs or less in eight of his last nine starts. Wright faced the Pirates in Atlanta back in June and allowed five hits and three runs in six innings of work.

The Pirates will counter with 26-year old righty Mitch Keller who is looking to bounce back after a rough outing his last time out. Keller was removed with right shoulder fatigue after allowing five runs (four earned) in just two innings against the Red Sox. Prior to that outing, Keller had allowed three runs or less and pitched into the sixth inning in six straight outings.

Braves’ rookie infielder Vaughn Grissom continued his impressive start with three more hits in Tuesday’s win. Grissom is hitting .420/.463/.660 with a 211 wRC+ and has already accumulated 1.2 fWAR in just 14 games.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 24, 12:35 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan