Braves News: Max Fried brilliant against Pirates, Mike Soroka’s rehab progress, and more

Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves were victorious on Tuesday night after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Fried tossed a stellar eight innings, giving up one run on three hits. Pittsburgh’s lone run came in the second inning via a home run off the bat of Michael Chavis.

“I have a one pitch at a time mentality,” Fried said after tossing a gem at PNC Park. “It was a lot of fun.”

“Looking back on it, my fastball command wasn’t as good as I would have liked. We had some great infield and outfield plays, so it makes it a lot easier on me.”

The Braves looked solid offensively, too, racking up 10 hits. Vaughn Grissom had a three-hit game and brought his OPS to 1.123 with 14 career games under his belt.

The Braves go for the series sweep this afternoon at 12:35 ET. Kyle Wright is on the bump against righty Mitch Keller.

Braves News:

Eric Cole and Garrett Spain break down Mike Soroka’s rehab assignment in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

In the final stretch of the minor league season, the minor league preview takes a look at the week ahead on the farm.

MLB News:

Chicago Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks was diagnosed with a capsular tear in his shoulder. An MRI revealed that the tear is small and will not require surgery. After dealing with shoulder discomfort for over a month, it has already been announced that Hendricks will not pitch again in 2022.

The Minnesota Twins placed CF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL with a right hip strain. Buxton underwent an MRI on Tuesday. More information will be released on his recovery as it becomes available.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder. The San Diego Padres shortstop has already been sidelined for the season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery. The recovery time from Tommy John averages around 14 months. In 2015, just after being drafted, the Vanderbilt alum underwent Tommy John and missed nearly two seasons.