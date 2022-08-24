Braves vs Pirates game thread

The Atlanta Braves are looking to move to a season-high 30 games above .500 when they wrap up a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday afternoon. Kyle Wright will get the start for the Braves while the Pirates will go with righty Mitch Keller.

William Contreras will get the start behind the plate after Travis d’Arnaud caught last night’s night game. Eddie Rosario is back at DH and will hit sixth. Robbie Grossman gets another start in left field and will hit ninth.

Going for a sweep this afternoon in Pittsburgh!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/CqOgvn3Fnu — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 24, 2022

For the Pirates, Oneil Cruz returns to the lineup and will lead off and play shortstop. Ke’Bryan Hayes will DH Wednesday and hit fifth. Rodolfo Castro is back at third base and will hit sixth. Tyler Heineman will catch Keller and bat ninth.

Wednesday’s game has the early start time of 12:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.