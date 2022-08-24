August 24: Braves 14, Pirates 2

The Atlanta Braves’ offense broke out in support of another good outing by Kyle Wright in a 14-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wright struck out eight and allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings. Atlanta batted around twice and a grand slam by Matt Olson in the eight capped things off.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: William Contreras (17), Matt Olson (27), Kevin Newman (1)

WP — Kyle Wright (16-5): 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K

LP — Mitch Keller (4-10): 3.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Up Next

The Braves complete the sweep and pick up a half game on the idle Mets. They will enter Thursday’s off day 1.5 games back in the NL East standings. Atlanta will continue their road trip Friday night when they begin a three-game series in St. Louis against the Cardinals.