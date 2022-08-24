 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday night open thread

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Braves completed a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh with a 14-2 win Wednesday and are now 30 games over .500 and will head into Thursday’s off day just 1.5 games back in the NL East standings. There is a full slate of minor league action Wednesday night with Huascar Ynoa and Dylan Dodd among the scheduled starters.

Wednesday’s Braves minor league schedule

7:05 p.m. ET - Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley
GWN - Huascar Ynoa
LHV - TBD

7:05 p.m. ET - Augusta vs. Myrtle Beatch
AUG - Landon Harper
MB - Sam Thoresen

7:35 p.m. ET - Rome vs. Bowling Green
ROM - TBD
BG - TBD

8:05 p.m. ET - Mississippi vs. Birmingham
MIS - Dylan Dodd
BIR - TBD

