Wednesday night open thread

The Braves completed a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh with a 14-2 win Wednesday and are now 30 games over .500 and will head into Thursday’s off day just 1.5 games back in the NL East standings. There is a full slate of minor league action Wednesday night with Huascar Ynoa and Dylan Dodd among the scheduled starters.
Wednesday’s Braves minor league schedule
7:05 p.m. ET - Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley
GWN - Huascar Ynoa
LHV - TBD
7:05 p.m. ET - Augusta vs. Myrtle Beatch
AUG - Landon Harper
MB - Sam Thoresen
7:35 p.m. ET - Rome vs. Bowling Green
ROM - TBD
BG - TBD
8:05 p.m. ET - Mississippi vs. Birmingham
MIS - Dylan Dodd
BIR - TBD
