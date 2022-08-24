Atlanta Braves, MLB announce 2023 regular season schedule

Major League Baseball released the full 2023 regular season schedule Wednesday afternoon. The Atlanta Braves will begin the season on the road on Thursday, March 30 in Washington and will then travel to St. Louis for another three-game set. Their home opener at Truist Park will take place on Thursday, April 6 against San Diego and the homestand will also feature a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 2023 season will have a different look as it will be balanced with each team playing a home and home series against every other team in the league.

Atlanta is scheduled to play a three-game series against every American League team but Boston, against whom they will play a pair of two-game series.

While the Braves will begin the season at home again next season, they will finish the schedule at home and will play 15 of their final 25 games at Truist Park.