This Day in Braves History: August 25th

Braves Franchise History

1913: Braves veteran Art Devlin slaps the game-winning hit in the ninth for Boston and gets rewarded by manager George Stallings by being sent down to Rochester, never to return to the major leagues.

1950: The Cubs win, 7-6, over the Braves, as reliever Dutch Leonard tops Warren Spahn.

1965: Braves reliever Billy O’Dell sees Red again as he is victimized for the second day in a row by a ninth-inning Cincinnati homer. This time it is Tony Perez doing the damage with a three-run homer to defeat the Braves, 7-4.

1992: The Expos score five runs, although only three are earned, off Tom Glavine in 4 2/3 innings and win 6-0 snapping Glavine’s win streak at 13 games. Chris Nabholz, who lost his last outing to Glavine, goes 7 1/3 inning for the win. Glavine will start another winning streak of 13 games, all against the Expos, and will not lose again to Montreal until June 27, 2000.

1996: The Cubs defeat the Braves, 3-2 and snap Marquis Grissom’s hitting streak at 28 games.

2010: Today’s games feature two teams coming back from nine-run deficits. First, the Rockies are down 10 - 1 in the third, but rally to beat Atlanta, 12-10. They score four runs off Jonny Venters in the eighth to take the lead.

2013: In a match-up of two leading playoff contenders, Atlanta tops the Cardinals, 5-2, as Mike Minor wins his 13th and Andrelton Simmons homers. Allen Craig has three hits in a losing cause.

MLB History

1985: Dwight Gooden wins his 14th consecutive game and his 20th of the season, 9-3 over the Padres. Gooden will finish the season 24-4 and at 20 years, 9 months of age, is the youngest pitcher ever to win 20 games. Bob Feller was a month older when he first won 20 in 1939.

1996: The Yankees dedicate their first new monument in 47 years, to Mickey Mantle, in Monument Park in center field at Yankee Stadium. Miller Huggins, Babe Ruth, and Lou Gehrig are also honored with monuments, while 15 men are honored on plaques.

1998: Toronto’s Roger Clemens strikes out 18 Royals in a 3-0 victory over Kansas City. He becomes the first pitcher ever to record three games of 18 or more strikeouts. Clemens allows only three hits and does not walk a batter.

2001: Bengie Molina sets a team record by stroking nine consecutive hits. The Angels catcher is the first Anaheim player to have consecutive four-hit games since Tim Salmon accomplished the feat in 1994.

2010: Félix Hernández of the Mariners beats the Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader, fanning nine. That makes him the fourth-youngest hurler to 1,000 career strikeouts, following Bob Feller, Bert Blyleven and Dwight Gooden. David Ortiz is his 1,000th victim.