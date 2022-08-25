Braves News: Series Sweep, 2023 Schedule, more

The Braves won a day game today, which has weirdly been a challenge for this team that has overall been dominant since June. Not only did they win their get-away game on Wednesday, but they absolutely destroyed the Pirates, highlighted by a Matt Olson rivershot homer and a Kyle Wright gem. Every starter reached base except for rookie Vaughn Grissom.

The 2023 schedule was also released and it is much more balances, meaning that every team plays every team instead of just more spamming divisional games. The Braves will get the full pallet of MLB opponents in 2023 and I think that’s a lot more fun than more games against the same old opponents.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the 14-2 victory to complete the sweep of the Pirates.

Here is Atlanta’s 2023 MLB schedule.

MLB News

Oneil Cruz hit one of the hardest balls in Statcast history against the Braves on Wednesday.

Julio Rodriguez joined the 20-20 club.

Nolan Arenado was ejected from a game Wednesday.