Thursday night open thread

While the Atlanta Braves will enjoy an off day Thursday before starting a three-game series in St. Louis, there is still plenty of action that is worth your attention. Atlanta is 1.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings entering play Thursday. New York is at home where they will begin a four-game series against the Rockies with Jacob deGrom on the mound. The Phillies are 8.0 games behind the Braves, but are still fighting for one of the final wild card spots. They will begin a four-game series against Cincinnati Thursday night.
There is also a full slate of minor league action on the docket with Kyle Muller scheduled to start for Gwinnett Thursday night against Lehigh Valley.
Thursday’s NL East Schedule
7:05 p.m. - Reds vs. Phillies
CIN - Justin Dunn
PHI - Aaron Nola
7:10 p.m. - Rockies vs. Mets
COL - Ryan Feltner
NYM - Jacob deGrom
Thursday’s Braves Minor League Schedule
7:05 p.m. - Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley
GWN - Kyle Muller
LHV - TBD
7:05 p.m. - Augusta vs. Myrtle Beach
AUG - TBD
MB - Koen Moreno
7:35 p.m. - Rome vs. Bowling Green
ROM - TBD
BG - TBD
8:05 p.m. - Mississippi vs. Birmingham
MIS - Tanner Gordon
BIR - TBD
