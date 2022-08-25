Thursday night open thread

While the Atlanta Braves will enjoy an off day Thursday before starting a three-game series in St. Louis, there is still plenty of action that is worth your attention. Atlanta is 1.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings entering play Thursday. New York is at home where they will begin a four-game series against the Rockies with Jacob deGrom on the mound. The Phillies are 8.0 games behind the Braves, but are still fighting for one of the final wild card spots. They will begin a four-game series against Cincinnati Thursday night.

There is also a full slate of minor league action on the docket with Kyle Muller scheduled to start for Gwinnett Thursday night against Lehigh Valley.

Thursday’s NL East Schedule

7:05 p.m. - Reds vs. Phillies

CIN - Justin Dunn

PHI - Aaron Nola

7:10 p.m. - Rockies vs. Mets

COL - Ryan Feltner

NYM - Jacob deGrom

Thursday’s Braves Minor League Schedule

7:05 p.m. - Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley

GWN - Kyle Muller

LHV - TBD

7:05 p.m. - Augusta vs. Myrtle Beach

AUG - TBD

MB - Koen Moreno

7:35 p.m. - Rome vs. Bowling Green

ROM - TBD

BG - TBD

8:05 p.m. - Mississippi vs. Birmingham

MIS - Tanner Gordon

BIR - TBD