Dansby Swanson, Braves began extension discussions around the All-Star break, per report

Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves have been busy locking up the team’s young core for many years to come. However, there is still one big question mark remaining in shortstop Dansby Swanson who will be a free agent at season’s end and has put together a breakout season in 2022.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported a week ago that Swanson’s representatives and the Braves had begun extension talks. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed that report in his notes column from Thursday which includes a quote from Swanson reiterating his desire to stay in Atlanta.

“The easiest way I can say it is, from the conversations we’ve had, they want me here and this is my home — I want to be here,” Swanson said. “One would think (that would lead to a deal), right? But we’ve seen crazy things happen before. I’ve really gotten to a point of just surrendering that over. This is my home. But wherever the good Lord is going to put me is where I’m supposed to be. I’ve come to terms with that.”

Rosenthal adds that extension discussions actually began around the All-Star break although they haven’t resulted in a deal yet.

It is good to hear Swanson say that he hopes to remain in Atlanta, but that statement is a bit ominous as well. If you followed Freddie Freeman’s free agency, both he and the Braves stated multiple times that they wanted to get a deal done. Of course that never happened and Freeman ended up in Los Angeles.

It is also good that Swanson and the Braves are talking, but it would be surprising for him to sign an extension when he is this close to free agency without ever testing the market. However, if he is comfortable in his current situation, then it is more possible than was originally thought.

Whatever happens with Swanson, the Braves will likely need to address the position. Vaughn Grissom could be an option and he has performed well over the first 15 games of his major league career at second base. Grissom played shortstop throughout the minors, but there are questions as to whether he can stick with the position longterm.