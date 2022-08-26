This Day in Braves History: Andruw Jones becomes youngest player ever to have 20-20 Season

Braves Franchise History

1948: The Cubs sweep two from the Braves, 5-1 and 5-2, despite a near-riot that holds up play for 20 minutes in the nightcap. The reaction by the fans comes when Jocko Conlan rules that a drive by Phil Cavarretta in the third inning is a ground-rule double, not an inside-the-park homer. Conlan makes his call after Braves left fielder Jeff Heath “loses” the ball in the Wrigley Field vines, though it is really by his feet. The fans shower the field in protest and Conlan bawls out some of Chicago’s finest for not taking any action. When play is resumed, Andy Pafko walks and Peanuts Lowrey hits a bases-loaded triple.

1962: At Chicago, Dick Ellsworth stops the Braves, 4-1, and snaps Hank Aaron’s hitting streak at 25 games. The Cubs tie a major-league record with three straight sacrifice bunts in the sixth inning following a bunt single by Ellsworth.

1975: The first eight Pirates hit safely against the Braves, tying the major-league record set just three weeks earlier by the Phillies. Pittsburgh wins, 8-2.

1985: The Braves fire manager Eddie Haas, who led the club to a 50-71 record and 12 losses in its last 13 games. Bobby Wine will serve as interim manager.

1995: Atlanta’s Greg Maddux ties a major league record by notching his 16th consecutive road win, a 7-2 victory over his former team, the Cubs. Maddux now shares the record with Denny McLain, Cal McLish, and Rich Dotson.

1998: Atlanta’s Andruw Jones steals his 20th base of the season, becoming the youngest player ever to have a 20 homer, 20 steal season. Cesar Cedeno was the previous record-holder. The Braves go on to win by a score of 6-2.

2011: Chris Capuano tosses the best game of his career, throwing a two-hit shutout while striking out 13, as the Mets defeat the Braves, 6-0.

MLB History

1968: There is a record-tying mark of seven shutouts thrown today in the 16 games played. It’s the fifth times it’s happened, the mark will be topped in 1972.

1991: Number one draft pick Brien Taylor is signed to a guaranteed $1.55 million contract by the Yankees. It is the largest deal ever given to an amateur player, surpassing the $1.2 million paid to Todd Van Poppel by Oakland in 1990.

2002: The first video streaming coverage of a major league baseball game takes place on the internet. Approximately 30,000 fans visit MLB.com to see the Yankees defeat the Rangers, 10-3. Alfonso Soriano sets a team record for home runs by a second baseman. The previous mark of 30 was established in 1940 by Joe Gordon.

2017: By homering off Kyle Hendricks in the first inning of a 17-2 loss to the Cubs, Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins becomes the fastest player to hit 10 homers in the majors, doing so in his 17th game. The previous record was 21 games, done by George Scott in 1966 and tied by Trevor Story in 2016.