Braves News: Cardinals series preview, Dansby Swanson extension talks, and more

The Atlanta Braves continue the road trip with a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals, who sit atop the NL Central. In July, the Cards made the trip to Truist Park and left with three losses in a four-game series.

Game one is set to begin tonight at 8:15 ET with Spencer Strider on the bump, facing off against Jose Quintana.

The series continues on Saturday night at 7:15 ET; Charlie Morton will be making his 25th start of the season against lefty Jordan Montgomery. Game two will air on FOX.

The series wraps up on Sunday night with Jake Odorizzi on the hill for his 5th start in a Braves uniform. He goes up against veteran righty Adam Wainwright. Sunday’s contest can be seen on ESPN.

The Braves look to gain some ground in the East as the New York Mets have a weekend series with the Colorado Rockies.

Braves News:

The Braves reportedly began discussing the extension of Dansby Swanson around the All-Star Break. The shortstop will enter free agency at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom are among the most impactful rookies in Braves history.

MLB News:

The Minnesota Twins signed OF Billy Hamilton to a minor league deal. Known for his speed, the former Brave has swiped 321 bags in his career.

The Philadelphia Phillies will activate OF Bryce Harper from the IL today. On June 26, Harper was placed on the IL with a fractured left thumb.

Boston Red Sox lefty James Paxton has been diagnosed with a grade two lat tear, ending his 2022 season. The 33-year-old hasn’t appeared in a big league game since April 2021.

The Philadelphia Phillies placed starter Zack Wheeler on the 15-day IL with tendinitis in his right arm. The move is retroactive to August 22. Wheeler has made 23 starts for the Phillies this season, posting a 3.07 ERA.