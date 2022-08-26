Battery Power TV: Braves’ rotation will try to cool off Paul Goldschmidt, red-hot Cardinals

There has been no better offense in the second half than that of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cooling off National League MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt and Co. is priority No. 1 as the Atlanta Braves tangle with the NL Central leaders.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney set the stage for the challenge awaiting the Braves pitching staff, and the Atlanta bats that could be primed for big weekends at Busch Stadium.

