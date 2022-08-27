Braves News: Atlanta takes series opener, Ozzie Albies’ return, and more

The Atlanta Braves brought the bats out on Friday night and eased their way to an 11-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Spencer Strider tossed six innings of one-run ball. He struck out seven Cards and earned his eighth win of the season.

William Contreras had himself a night at the plate and picked up three RBI with a bases-clearing double in the sixth.

From there, the Braves offense continued to hang some crooked numbers and provided insurance ahead of a rocky ninth inning.

A struggling Jackson Stephens came on to pitch the ninth. He surrendered three runs on four hits before exiting the game after taking a line drive to the forehead. Stephens was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

“He’s aware and everything but he’s going to have to go to the hospital and get some tests,” Brian Snitker said. “It’s always scary when you see somebody get hit in the head, the face. That’s probably the most sickening thing you can witness in a game.”

Updates on Stephens’ status will be given as soon as they are available.

The series continues tonight at 7:15 ET on FOX. Charlie Morton is on the bump as the Braves go for the series win.

Braves News:

A closer look at the Marcell Ozuna situation, the return of Ozzie Albies, and more in the Battery Power Podcast.

Kyle Muller tossed 6.2 scoreless innings against the Phillies Triple-A affiliate on Thursday evening.

MLB News:

The Tampa Bay Rays extended the contract of starter Tyler Glasnow through the 2024 season. In 2023, his final season of arbitration-eligibility, the righty will be paid $5.35M before earning $25M in 2024.

Tampa Bay Rays lefty Brendan McKay suffered a UCL injury in his throwing hand after throwing one pitch in Thursday’s game for Triple-A Durham. The club has not announced if McKay will require surgery.

The Seattle Mariners extended center fielder and Rookie of the Year candidate Julio Rodriguez. The 21-year-old will earn a guaranteed $210M over 12 years.