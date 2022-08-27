August 26: Braves 11, Cardinals 4

William Contreras had a career-high four hits and drove in three runs to help the Atlanta Braves remain undefeated on their current road trip with an 11-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Spencer Strider allowed one run and struck out seven over six innings of work. Atlanta broke the game wide open with a three-run eighth and a three-run ninth. They did receive a scare in the ninth when Jackson Stephen’s was hit in the forehead by a line drive. He was reportedly ok after the game but was undergoing further evaluation.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Tyler O’Neill (9)

WP — Spencer Strider (8-4): 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K

LP — Jose Quintana (4-6): 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday with Charlie Morton matching up against left-hander Jordan Montgomery in FOX’s game of the week.