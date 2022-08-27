 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves place Jackson Stephens on 7-day concussion IL, recall Jay Jackson

Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive during Friday night’s win.

By Kris Willis
The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move in advance of Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Reliever Jackson Stephens, who was struck in the head by a line drive during the ninth inning of Friday night’s game, has been placed on the 7-day concussion injured list. The team recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from Gwinnett to take Stephens’ spot on the active roster.

Stephens earned a roster spot with his spring training performance and has filled in in a variety of roles this season, but mostly as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. He has appeared in 32 games and has a 3.89 ERA and a 3.56 FIP in 44 innings. Jackson has had a couple of stints on the major league roster this season, but has yet to get in a game. He has made 15 appearances for Gwinnett where he has allowed three runs in 15 2/3 innings.

The Braves also announced that infielder Orlando Arcia is headed to Gwinnett to begin a rehab assignment. Arcia was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 10 after suffering a strained hamstring.

