Game Thread 8/27/2022: Braves @ Cardinals

The Braves are taking on the Cardinals tonight in search of their 80th win of the season. Charlie Morton faces off against Jordan Montgomery and you can read more about that nice pitching matchup in the game preview here. The Statcast preview of each team’s lineups is below from Baseball Savant.

William Contreras is back in the lineup at DH, as Marcell Ozuna continues to be banished to the back end of the bench. Ronald Acuna is absent as he is getting the opportunity to rest his knee after being visibly sore last night. Snitker did not seem concerned about it in the pregame and indicated that it was just going to be a part of the process for the next while. Guillermo Heredia replaces him in right field, batting ninth. Robbie Grossman continues to get a run of play with Eddie Rosario nursing an injury, as Grossman has been solid for Atlanta after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Join us and discuss tonight’s game below!