Braves News: Painful loss, Jackson Stephens update, more

Well the Braves had a game on Saturday and it was fun to watch until the bottom of the ninth happened, which was absolutely excruciating to watch, culminating in a five pitch walk-off walk loss. Outside of that, Ronald Acuna was absent from the lineup, but Snitker described it as just a standard rest day as he continues to not be 100%. Jackson Stephens was placed on the concussion IL, but appears to be about as healthy as could be hoped for after being hit in the head with a line drive, which is great news.

Braves News

A rough Charlie Morton outing and a Kenley Jansen blowup sunk the otherwise solid Braves.

The Braves placed Jackson Stephens on the 7-day concussion IL, but he seems to be mostly healthy, having what was described as a “mild” concussion and nothing more after being hit in the head with a line drive.

MLB News

42 year old Rich Hill pitched and did some cool stuff for the Red Sox, which is pretty cool.

Aroldis Chapman was placed on the IL with a leg infection related to a tattoo. Here is an update on that and other injuries around the league.