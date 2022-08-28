August 27: Cardinals 6, Braves 5

The Atlanta Braves saw a 5-2 lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday night. Travis d’Arnaud hit a three-run home run to stake the Braves to an early lead. Charlie Morton allowed a pair of two-run home runs in five innings, but left with the lead. Atlanta’s bullpen held up until Kenley Jansen faltered in the ninth allowing the tying run to score on an infield hit and then issuing a bases loaded walk to end it.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Travis d’Arnaud (14), Andrew Knizner (2), Nolan Arenado (27)

WP — Ryan Helsley (8-1): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

LP — Kenley Jansen (5-1): 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up Sunday with Jake Odorizzi matching up against Adam Wainwright.