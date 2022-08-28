Jake Odorizzi, Braves look to secure series win in St. Louis

After a tough loss Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to bounce back and secure a series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta took the opener Friday 11-4 and carried a 5-4 lead into the ninth Saturday before Kenley Jansen suffered his fifth blown save of the season in a 6-5 loss. Atlanta is 4-1 on its current six-game road trip and haven’t lost a series since early August in New York.

Jake Odorizzi will make his fifth start in a Braves uniform and will be looking to build off of a good outing in his last start. Odorizzi allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings Monday in Pittsburgh. The seven strikeouts were one below his season-high of eight and it was his longest outing since joining the Braves at the trade deadline.

The Cardinals will counter with veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright who has put together another excellent season. Wainwright allowed five hits and four walks, but just two runs over six innings in his last start against the Cubs. He has allowed two runs or less in five of his last six starts and has allowed a total of three runs in his last 22 innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was out of the lineup on Saturday due to some knee soreness, but he is expected to return for Sunday’s game. Atlanta’s catching combo of Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras has wreaked havoc in the first two games of the series. d’Arnaud has four hits over the first two games including a three-run home run in Saturday’s loss. Contreras has started both games at DH and has five hits including a pair of doubles.

Eddie Rosario entered Saturday’s game late as a pinch-hitter and stayed in the game in left field. A sore hamstring had limited Rosario to DH duty of late and that was his first appearance in the outfield since August 15. Rosario is 4-for-24 at the plate with three walks and 12 strikeouts over his last eight games.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET and will be featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 28, 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan