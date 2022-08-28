Braves vs. Cardinals game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to end their road trip on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta took the opener Friday night and then carried a 5-4 lead into the ninth Saturday before the Cardinals battled back to win 6-5. Jake Odorizzi will get the start Sunday for Atlanta while the Cardinals will go with veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the Braves’ lineup for the second straight game. Dansby Swanson will stick in the leadoff spot. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and will hit cleanup while William Contreras slots in as the DH and will bat fifth. Eddie Rosario gets the start in left field and will hit sixth.

For the Cardinals, Lars Nootbar will leadoff and play right field. Brandon Donovan will be the DH and bat second. Yadier Molina will be behind the plate and hit eighth.

Rubber match lineups for Sunday Night Baseball #STLCards pic.twitter.com/hs63LIyIks — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 28, 2022

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:08 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.