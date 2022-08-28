August 28: Cardinals 6, Braves 3

The Atlanta Braves watched another late lead slip away in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Jake Odorizzi turned in a good start holding St. Louis hitless for the first 5 1/3 innings. He then surrendered four straight hits to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Dansby Swanson put Atlanta ahead 3-2 in the seventh with a three-run home run. However, A.J. Minter allowed a solo shot to Tommy Edman to tie it and then a three-run blast to Tyler O’Neill to send Atlanta to a second straight loss.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Dansby Swanson (17), Lars Nootbar (9), Tommy Edman (10), Tyler O’Neill (10)

WP — Ryan Helsley (9-1): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K

LP — A.J. Minter (5-4): 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

SV — Giovanni Gallegos (13): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The Braves miss out on a chance to make up ground on the Mets and finish their six-game road trip with a 4-2 record. They will enjoy an off day Monday before returning home for a three-game series against the Rockies.