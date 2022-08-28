Ozzie Albies expected to begin rehab assignment next week

The Atlanta Braves are close to getting one of their key players back from injury. Brian Snitker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano Sunday that Ozzie Albies could begin a rehab assignment by the middle of next week. Albies suffered a fractured left foot during an at-bat on June 13. He was placed on the 60-day injured list the next day and underwent surgery two days later.

Albies has steadily been progressing through baseball activities over the last few weeks and traveled with the team on their current road trip. He has been working out on the field and taking batting practice. Albies was hitting .244/.289/.405 with eight home runs and an 89 wRC+ in 263 plate appearances at the time of the injury.

Albies will be the latest Braves player to begin a rehab assignment. Infielder Orlando Arcia, catcher Chadwick Tromp, joined pitchers Darren O’Day and Mike Soroka in the last couple of days at Gwinnett. Major League rosters will expand to 28 on September 1 and teams will be allowed to add one pitcher and one position player.