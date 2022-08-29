This Day in Braves History: Eddie Mathews walks off the Giants

Braves Franchise History

1930 - The Braves beat the Phillies 9-8 in 11 innings. In the game, Rabbit Maranville is thrown while trying to steal second in the fourth inning. He argues until the Phillies’ Fresco Thompson tires of it and picks him up and carries him to his position at shortstop.

1944 - Damon Phillips ties a league record with 11 assists in a game against the Giants.

1954 - The Braves establish a new National League attendance record of 1,841,666 on their way to a season total of 2,131,388. However, they are swept in a doubleheader against the Dodgers.

1961 - Eddie Mathews hits a walk-off home run in the 13th inning to give the Braves a 7-6 win over the Giants.

1992 - Charlie Leibrandt records his 1,000th career strikeout in a 7-6 win over the Phillies. He rolls the ball into the Atlanta dugout to keep as a souvenir, but forgets to call time. Baserunner Ricky Jordan is allowed to advance to second on the error.

MLB History

1925 - Babe Ruth shows up late for batting practice and is suspended and fined $5,000 by Miller Huggins for disobeying rules on the field and breaking team rules off. Jake Ruppert backs up his manager and Ruth is forced to apologize and is reinstated nine days later.

1948 - Jackie Robinson has a big day as he hits for the cycle, drives in two runs, scores three times and steals a base to help the Dodgers to a 12-7 win over the Cardinals.

1977 - Lou Brock steals two bases to break Ty Cobb’s modern record with 893 in a 4-3 loss to the Padres.

1987 - Nolan Ryan surpasses 200 strikeouts for a major league record 11th time in an 8-2 loss to the Pirates.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.