MLBPA will attempt to unionize minor league players

Late Sunday night, the Major League Baseball Players Association sent minor league players authorization cards in an effort to add them to the union. This would be an unprecedented step that would signify massive change on the horizon for baseball.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich shared the message that was sent to minor league players by MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

“Everything we’ve achieved as an organization is tied to the players at that time being willing to stand for what they believed was right and fair,” Tony Clark, MLBPA executive director, said in a 4 1/2-minute video message shared with minor-league players. “That’s how this works. That’s how it happens. And so the question becomes whether or not you as a part of this player group, at this time, are willing to take that stand. If you do, the possibilities are endless. If you don’t, it’s going to be remarkably difficult for any group of players that comes after you to make the decision at that time, in that climate, to unionize. I believe you are the right group. I believe you are the right players, and I believe that this is the right time. “We strongly encourage you to become involved in this historic effort by signing the confidential authorization card.”

The authorization cards are just the first step in the process. The union will need at least 30 percent of the players to sign them and then a vote to unionize could be held where the approval of 50 percent of minor leaguers would be needed to officially establish their union.

Thus far, the commissioner’s office has not commented on the matter.