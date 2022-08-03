This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Dale Murphy to the Phillies

Braves Franchise History

1973 - The Braves hang on for a 5-4 win over the Padres despite a pinch-hit home run by Dave Winfield. Winfield won’t have another pinch-hit homer until September 29, 1990.

1990 - The Braves trade Dale Murphy and Tommy Greene to the Phillies in exchange for Jeff Parrett, Jim Vatcher and Victor Rosario.

1996 - Atlanta defeats the Dodgers 5-3 in 18 innings as rookie pitcher Brad Woodall picks up the win after throwing 2 2/3 hitless innings.

2011 - Dan Uggla singles and hits a three-run home run extending his hitting streak to 25 games in a 6-4 win over the Nationals. Uggla was hitting .173 on July 4 and raised his average 42 points during the streak.

2020 - Mike Soroka suffers a torn Achilles tendon after throwing a pitch in a 7-2 loss to the Mets.

MLB History

1909 - Umpire Tim Hurst spits in the face of A’s second baseman Eddie Collins which causes a riot. Hurst is escorted from the field by police and will be banished from baseball as a result of the incident.

1937 - Lou Gehrig extends his consecutive games played streak to 1,900.

1948 - Satchel Paige tosses seven innings in his first start to help Cleveland to a 5-3 win in front of over 72,000 fans.

1957 - Pirates manager Bobby Bragan learns that he has been fired and replaced by Danny Murtaugh while listening to the radio.

1987 - Twins pitcher Joe Niekro is caught with a nail file on the mound and is ejected during the fourth inning of an 11-3 win over the Angels. He will be suspended 10 games by the American League.

2012 - The Upton brothers both hit their 100th career homers on the same day. Justin’s comes in a 4-2 win for Arizona over Philadelphia. B.J. connects an hour later against Baltimore to help the Rays to a 2-0 victory.

