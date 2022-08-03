Charlie Morton, Braves look to complete sweep of Phillies

After a blowout win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to finish off sweep and extend their winning streak to five-straight games when they wrap up a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves took the opener 13-1 behind another strong pitching performance by Spencer Strider.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in Wednesday’s series finale. Morton will be facing the Phillies for the second straight time. He cruised through the first four innings in Philadelphia before things came apart in the fifth thanks in part to some ugly defense behind him. When the dust settled he had allowed six hits, two walks and five runs (four earned) in five innings. It was just the second time in his last eight starts that he had surrendered more than two runs in an outing.

The Phillies will counter with veteran right-hander Zack Wheeler who will be making his third start since the All-Star break. He allowed three hits, two runs and struck out eight over seven innings in his last start in Pittsburgh and has allowed six hits and three runs combined over his last two starts. The Braves have faced him two other times this season. He allowed just two runs in 6 2/3 innings back on May 23 at Truist Park and five hits and three runs in 6 1/3 on June 28 at Citizens Bank Park.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, August 3, 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan