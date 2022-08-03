 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Atlanta Braves pull deadline buzzer-beater, land Raisel Iglesias

Closer, who has three years of control, comes over from Angels to cap Atlanta’s flurry of moves

By Cory McCartney
Alex Anthopoulos hit a buzzer-beater, with the Braves general manager pulling off a deal in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s trade deadline to get closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.

What does this deal mean for Kenley Jansen? How do the Braves’ moves stack up against those of the National League’s moves, including those by the NL East-leading Mets, the division rival Phillies or the Padres, who trail Atlanta in the wild-card standings?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss.

