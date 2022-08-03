Battery Power TV: Atlanta Braves pull deadline buzzer-beater, land Raisel Iglesias

Alex Anthopoulos hit a buzzer-beater, with the Braves general manager pulling off a deal in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s trade deadline to get closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.

What does this deal mean for Kenley Jansen? How do the Braves’ moves stack up against those of the National League’s moves, including those by the NL East-leading Mets, the division rival Phillies or the Padres, who trail Atlanta in the wild-card standings?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get an alert for every new episode.