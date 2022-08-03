Braves News: Braves slug in win over Phillies, Raisel Iglesias acquisition, and more

It was a successful Tuesday night at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves took down the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1. Spencer Strider made another incredible start, striking out 13 over 6.2 frames. He surrendered one run.

The Braves offense racked up 14 hits and could not be stopped. Eddie Rosario had a huge night at this dish, collecting five RBI. Over the last six games, Rosario has safely reached base 11 times.

“I’ve been progressing a little bit at a time, but definitely getting better each time,” Rosario said following his 3-for-5 night. “I feel like I’m taking better pitches and putting better swings on balls,” he added. “Progress is happening continuously.”

The two-game set ends today as Charlie Morton is on the bump, seeking his sixth win. First pitch is set for 12:20 ET.

Braves News:

The Braves acquired RHP Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. In 2022, the 32-year-old has tossed 35.2 innings and been tagged for a 4.04 ERA.

Austin Riley earned NL Player of the Month honors, while Spencer Strider took home Rookie of the Month.

Alex Anthopoulos speaks with the media after a busy day in the front office.

Austin Riley talks his 10-year extension, the Atlanta atmosphere, and more.

A wrap-up of the trade deadline and each of the Braves’ acquisitions in the Battery Power Podcast.

A recap of the Braves’ 18-8 July.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers received OF Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Gallo has just a .159 average over 233 at-bats this year.

The Cincinnati Reds traded RHP Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for three prospects. Mahle has a career 4.35 ERA.

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired RHP Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a minor league outfielder. The Brewers will pick up all of the $4.5M owed to Rosenthal.

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals. Offensively, Merrifield is having the worst season of his career, slashing .240/.290/.352.

The Boston Red Sox added 1B Eric Hosmer after sending a pitching prospect to the San Diego Padres. In 2018, the Padres signed Hosmer to an eight-year, $144M deal.

The San Diego Padres made huge moves ahead of the deadline, acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed 3B Justin Turner on the 10-day IL with an abdominal strain. The move is retroactive to July 30. With a comfortable lead in the NL West, the club has not provided a timetable for his return.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy will officially announce his retirement on Saturday. The veteran ends his career with a .274 average and 1,134 hits.

Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, passed away at age 94.