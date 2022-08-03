Phillies vs Braves game thread

After a blowout win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to five-straight games when they wrap up a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. The game will feature a good pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Charlie Morton and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

Michael Harris was in Atlanta’s original lineup for Wednesday, but he was scratched prior to the game due to a sore foot. Guillermo Heredia will start in centerfield and hit ninth. William Contreras starts again Wednesday as Travis d’Arnaud is dealing with a stomach bug. Contreras will hit seventh.

OF Guillermo Heredia will play centerfield and bat ninth today, replacing OF Michael Harris II. Harris II has a sore right foot after being hit by a pitch last night. pic.twitter.com/MKaYdQPVCe — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 3, 2022

No surprises in the Phillies’ lineup either as they will stick with the same group as in Tuesday’s opener.

#Phillies lineup vs. Braves. 12:20 p.m. on NBCSP/WIP.



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Bohm 5

Realmuto 2

Castellanos 9

Hall DH

Stott 4

Vierling 8

Gregorius 6



Wheeler RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 3, 2022

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.