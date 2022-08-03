 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies vs Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After a blowout win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to five-straight games when they wrap up a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. The game will feature a good pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Charlie Morton and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

Michael Harris was in Atlanta’s original lineup for Wednesday, but he was scratched prior to the game due to a sore foot. Guillermo Heredia will start in centerfield and hit ninth. William Contreras starts again Wednesday as Travis d’Arnaud is dealing with a stomach bug. Contreras will hit seventh.

No surprises in the Phillies’ lineup either as they will stick with the same group as in Tuesday’s opener.

Wednesday’s game has an early start time of 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

