Braves recall Jay Jackson, Raisel Iglasias to join team in New York (UPDATED)

After a flurry of deadline moves, the Atlanta Braves announced that they have recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from Gwinnett. The team also confirmed that righty Jake Odorizzi has reported to the team and is part of the active roster.

The Braves acquired Jackson from the Giants during the offseason. A lat strain delayed the start of his season, but he has pitched well at Gwinnett since returning allowing two runs while striking out 11 in 10 innings. He will take the roster spot of Jesse Chavez who was traded to the Angels as part of the deal for Raisel Iglesias Tuesday. Iglesias is expected to join the club in New York according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

Bowman also reports that Odorizzi will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. The Braves haven’t yet announced their pitching plan for the upcoming series in New York, but it is likely that Odorizzi will make his debut during the five-game series.

Travis d’Arnaud update

William Contreras is in Wednesday’s lineup for a second straight day and will catch the day game after a night game while Travis d’Arnaud is dealing with a stomach bug.