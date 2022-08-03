August 3: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Charlie Morton turned in an excellent performance, but the Atlanta Braves were unable to put together enough offense in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Morton tossed six shutout innings and exited with a 1-0 lead, but Dylan Lee and Collin McHugh allowed three runs in the eighth to snap Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.
Wednesday Notables
Home Runs: Nick Castellanos (9), Orlando Arcia (7)
WP — Zach Wheeler (10-5): 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 K
LP — Collin McHugh (2-2): 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 K
Up Next
The Braves will head to New York for a big five-game series against the Mets which gets underway Thursday and will feature a doubleheader Saturday.