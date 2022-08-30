This Day in Braves History: August 30

Braves Franchise History

1953 - The Braves tie the Yankees’ 1939 record for the most home runs in a game with eight in a 19-4 win over Pittsburgh in the first game of a doubleheader. Jim Pendleton becomes the second rookie ever to homer three times in a game. The Braves add four more homers in game two and win 11-5. The 12 homers in a doubleheader break the previous record of nine. Eddie Matthews homered four times on the day to give him 43 for the season.

1962 - The Giants beat the Braves 3-2 and tie a major league record with all five runs coming via the home run.

1975 - The Braves fire manager Clyde King and replace him with Connie Ryan.

MLB History

1905 - Ty Cobb doubles in his major league debut and helps the Tigers to a 5-3 win at Bennett Park.

1922 - Babe Ruth hits his 28th home run but then is ejected while arguing over a strike call in his next at-bat. He will be suspended for the fifth time this season and will be out of action for the next three days.

1978 - The Reds are rained out at Riverfront Stadium for the first time since the stadium opened in 1970.

1982 - Milwaukee acquires Don Sutton for the stretch run from the Astros in exchange for minor leaguers Kevin Bass, Frank DiPino and Mike Madden.

1996 - Eddie Murray hits his 499th career home run to help the Orioles beat the Mariners 5-2.

1997 - Nomar Garciaparra goes hitless in a 15-2 loss to Atlanta ending his 30-game hitting streak.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.