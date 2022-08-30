 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: August 30

By Kris Willis
/ new
Ed Mathews Posing In Batting Stance

Braves Franchise History

1953 - The Braves tie the Yankees’ 1939 record for the most home runs in a game with eight in a 19-4 win over Pittsburgh in the first game of a doubleheader. Jim Pendleton becomes the second rookie ever to homer three times in a game. The Braves add four more homers in game two and win 11-5. The 12 homers in a doubleheader break the previous record of nine. Eddie Matthews homered four times on the day to give him 43 for the season.

1962 - The Giants beat the Braves 3-2 and tie a major league record with all five runs coming via the home run.

1975 - The Braves fire manager Clyde King and replace him with Connie Ryan.

MLB History

1905 - Ty Cobb doubles in his major league debut and helps the Tigers to a 5-3 win at Bennett Park.

1922 - Babe Ruth hits his 28th home run but then is ejected while arguing over a strike call in his next at-bat. He will be suspended for the fifth time this season and will be out of action for the next three days.

1978 - The Reds are rained out at Riverfront Stadium for the first time since the stadium opened in 1970.

1982 - Milwaukee acquires Don Sutton for the stretch run from the Astros in exchange for minor leaguers Kevin Bass, Frank DiPino and Mike Madden.

1996 - Eddie Murray hits his 499th career home run to help the Orioles beat the Mariners 5-2.

1997 - Nomar Garciaparra goes hitless in a 15-2 loss to Atlanta ending his 30-game hitting streak.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power