 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Atlanta welcome Rockies to begin homestand, MLBPA working to unionize MILB players, more

Atlanta starts a critical stretch to once again make ground on the Mets.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

After letting the lead slip away in two straight games against the Cardinals, an off day was likely much needed for the Atlanta Braves.

Now entering Tuesday but fortunately returning home, the Braves are now three games behind the Mets in the NL East. They are still very much within striking distance to contend for the NL East title, but do not have much room for error moving forward. Furthermore, the Braves best chance in the near future to make up ground may be over the next three days, as they face Colorado while the Mets face the Dodgers.

The good news for the Braves is that Max Fried, Kyle Wright, and Spencer Strider all will take the mound against Colorado. Furthermore, Ronald Acuna Jr. will hopefully return to the lineup as early as tonight. Yes, recent missed opportunities are less than fun to witness, but the key for the Braves is bouncing back and making the most of the opportunities in front of them over the next few days.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power