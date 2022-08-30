 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Opportunity knocks for Braves; what happens when Albies returns?

Plus, the concern level as Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with knee pain

By Cory McCartney
The Atlanta Braves are beginning their longest remaining stretch vs. losing teams , and while they get that started, the New York Mets have to deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Opportunity is knocking.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney discuss a chance for the Braves to eat into the National League East deficit. Plus, the questions that are soon going to need answered with Ozzie Albies set to begin his rehab assignment, and the concern level as Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with what he called “intense pain” in his surgically-repaired knee.

