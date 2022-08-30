Braves claim Jesse Chavez off waivers from the Angels

Not a big surprise, but Jesse Chavez is headed back to the Atlanta Braves. The team announced Tuesday that they have claimed Chavez off of waivers from the Angels. This marks the second time this season that Atlanta has acquired Chavez. The first came in an early season trade with the Cubs for Sean Newcomb. The team traded Chavez along with Tucker Davidson to the Angels at the trade deadline for Raisel Iglesias.

Chavez struggled in 11 appearances with the Angels allowing 15 hits and nine earned runs in 10 2/3 innings. He however pitched well during his stint with the Braves appearing in 31 games while posting a 2.11 ERA and a 2.55 FIP in 38 1/3 innings. Chavez will give the Braves another multi-inning option that can fill a variety of roles. He has been added to the 40-man roster, but is not on the active roster yet, but that should come in the next couple of days.