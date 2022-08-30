Game Thread 8/30/22: Braves vs. Rockies

The Braves are back in town, Max Fried is getting the start, an old foe in the form of José Ureña is coming back and the team in general is looking to get things back on the winning track after a slight wobble in St. Louis. Even with Ronald Acuña Jr. still out for another game, spirits should be high in Atlanta’s camp when it comes to this game. Also, Jesse Chavez is back so there are confetti and streamers all over the place as a result of that news.