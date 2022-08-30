Ronald Acuña Jr. improving, but out of lineup again, Ozzie Albies update

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third straight game, but Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker insists that he is not concerned. Acuña missed the final two games of the road trip with lingering soreness in his surgically repaired knee. He came in for treatment during Monday’s off day and is feeling better according to Snitker who added that he would be in the lineup if the playoffs started today.

#Braves Brian Snitker on Ronald Acuña's knee issue, injury status, and availability:



"[I'm] not concerned. We have the time [to rest him], but if he had to play and we were starting playoffs today, there'd be no hesitation in putting him out there." — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 30, 2022

Acuña’s knee has been an off and on thing for most of the season. He has played essentially every day of late, but has been seen limping at times in the outfield and on the base paths. Acuña’s importance to the team goes without saying and the Braves are right to play it safe with him as we transition to the final month of the regular season.

Ozzie Albies to begin a rehab assignment Thursday

Snitker also confirmed that Ozzie Albies will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday. He didn’t specify where Albies would be headed, but Rome or Gwinnett seem to be the most likely destinations. Albies has been out since June 14 after suffering a fracture in his foot that required surgery.

Update: Albies will be headed to Gwinnett Thursday.