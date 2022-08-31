 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves

August 30: Rockies 3, Braves 2

Contributors: Demetrius Bell, Kris Willis, and Cory McCartney
The Atlanta Braves had a number of chances, but were unable to breakthrough in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta has now lost three straight games for just the second time this season.

Tuesday Notables

Home Runs: None

WP — Jose Urena (3-5): 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LP — Max Fried (12-5): 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

SV — Daniel Bard (28): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will continue Wednesday night with Kyle Wright matching up against Rockies’ right-hander Ryan Feltner.

