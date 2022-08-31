Braves News: Atlanta drops series opener, welcome back Jesse Chavez, and more

The Atlanta Braves kicked off a six-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Max Fried was handed his fifth loss of the season after tossing five frames, surrendering three runs on seven hits.

It was an underwhelming night offensively, too, as the Braves were unable to capitalize on high-impact moments. Ten Braves were stranded on the base paths and the Atlanta bats went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Atlanta’s runs came via 2-out RBI from Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario.

The Braves look to turn the other cheek after three consecutive losses as the series continues tonight at 7:20 ET with Kyle Wright on the bump.

Braves News:

Righty Jesse Chavez returns after the Braves claimed him off of waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. In 11 appearances with the Halos, Chavez allowed 15 hits and nine earned runs.

Ozzie Albies will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. The second baseman has been out since June 14 with a fractured foot.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s knee pain, Ozzie Albies’ return, and more in Battery Power TV.

The Road to Atlanta Podcast outlines the rehab assignments of Ozzie Albies, Mike Soroka, and Orlando Arcia. Plus, some big news out of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to activate RHP Blake Treinen from the 60-day IL this week. Treinen made one final rehab start on Tuesday evening and is expected to rejoin the team on Friday after being out since April with a shoulder injury.

The Houston Astros placed starter Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL with calf discomfort. The move is retroactive to August 29. Verlander missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. However, this season, he has tossed 152 innings and posted an impressive 1.84 ERA.

The Washington Nationals placed RHP Cade Cavalli on the 15-day IL due to shoulder inflammation. A recent MRI did not reveal any structural damage.