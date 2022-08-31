Braves, Kyle Wright look to snap three-game skid against the Rockies

The Braves had a rough game on Tuesday, in which they just did not get the sequencing luck on offense and didn’t hit any homers, which cost them the game behind a shaky Max Fried. Kyle Wright has been very good for Atlanta this season and will be starting Wednesday’s game. That Wright has found a way to be effective in the majors over a large number of innings has been tremendously valuable this season, after it looked like he might just be another big-time prospect that never figured it out.

For the Rockies, Ryan Feltner will take the mound as their starting pitcher. Feltner has never been good at the major league level, but has been solid at times as a pitcher on the older side in the minors. Feltner’s 5.87/5.72/4.92/4.29 ERA/xERA/FIP/xFIP slash-line this season should have Braves hitters salivating. He only strikes out 7.48/9, although he has a decent walk rate at 2.93 BB/9. He pitches primarily off of a four-seamer and a sinker that are both very hittable, with a slider that he throws 27% of the time and the occasional curveball and changeup. The non-fastball pitches are decent, but nothing spectacular. This matchup should be prime for lots of runs, but the same could be said about Urena yesterday, so hopefully the offense can take advantage this time.

It will also be worth keeping an eye on Ronald Acuna, who has now missed three straight games over four days with knee soreness.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednessday, August 31, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan