Braves announce 2023 Spring Training Schedule

Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves announced their Spring Training schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule marks a return to normalcy following two COVID seasons and labor strife that shortened the 2022 slate. The Braves will begin the Grapefruit League season at home on Saturday, February 25 against the Boston Red Sox.

Atlanta will host 11 different major league teams at CoolToday Park, including three games against the Boston Red Sox and two games each against the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. The Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays will make one visit each to North Port.

On Wednesday, March 8, Atlanta will take on a yet to be determined World Baseball Classic team. The Braves will also have a pair of split squad games first on March 4 against the Twins and Orioles and then another on March 25 against Minnesota. The schedule will wrap up on Tuesday, March 28 against Boston in Ft. Myers.

The Braves will begin the regular season schedule on the road Thursday, March 30 with a three-game in four days series in Washington against the Nationals.